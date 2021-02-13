Comerica Bank Sells 527 Shares of BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF)

Comerica Bank trimmed its holdings in BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,004 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 527 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in BancFirst were worth $3,162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BancFirst in the fourth quarter worth $135,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BancFirst in the fourth quarter worth $2,479,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of BancFirst by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 26,452 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,553,000 after buying an additional 4,128 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BancFirst in the fourth quarter worth $88,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of BancFirst in the third quarter worth $208,000. 37.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider David R. Harlow sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.93, for a total value of $1,138,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,537,110. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Kelly Foster sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total transaction of $160,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 42,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,484,800. Corporate insiders own 38.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BancFirst from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of BancFirst from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd.

NASDAQ:BANF opened at $64.51 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.43 and a beta of 1.39. BancFirst Co. has a one year low of $26.00 and a one year high of $65.74. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $61.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.31. BancFirst had a net margin of 21.31% and a return on equity of 9.72%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that BancFirst Co. will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. BancFirst’s payout ratio is currently 33.01%.

BancFirst Company Profile

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. It operates through Metropolitan Banks, Community Banks, Pegasus Bank, and Other Financial Services segments. The company offers checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, sweep accounts, club accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as overdraft protection and auto draft services.

