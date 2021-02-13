Comerica Bank Sells 555 Shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Comerica Bank cut its holdings in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,352 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 555 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $3,228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Summit X LLC bought a new stake in Teleflex during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in Teleflex during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Teleflex by 366.7% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 84 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teleflex during the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of Teleflex by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 173 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. 89.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE TFX opened at $406.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The company has a market cap of $18.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.28, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.14. Teleflex Incorporated has a 1 year low of $221.27 and a 1 year high of $414.72. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $396.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $374.68.

In other Teleflex news, VP Cameron P. Hicks sold 2,985 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.00, for a total value of $1,107,435.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 11,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,133,682. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TFX. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Teleflex from $382.00 to $441.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Teleflex from $425.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Teleflex from $375.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Teleflex from $435.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Teleflex from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $421.27.

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters and related devices, including catheter positioning systems for use in the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

