Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) EVP Sells $683,373.96 in Stock

Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) EVP Kevin G. Barth sold 9,539 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.64, for a total value of $683,373.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,140,958.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of CBSH stock opened at $73.40 on Friday. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.34 and a fifty-two week high of $74.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $69.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.14. The firm has a market cap of $8.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.33 and a beta of 0.96.

Get Commerce Bancshares alerts:

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.17. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 23.67%. The company had revenue of $344.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.2625 per share. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 8th. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 31.67%.

CBSH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Commerce Bancshares from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Raymond James raised Commerce Bancshares from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Bank of America raised Commerce Bancshares from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Commerce Bancshares from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.80.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 45,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,982,000 after acquiring an additional 2,102 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 5,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $857,000 after acquiring an additional 2,789 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 296,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,463,000 after acquiring an additional 13,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. 62.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Commerce Bancshares

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth. The Consumer segment offers various banking products and services, including consumer deposits; consumer loans, such as automobile, motorcycle, marine, tractor/trailer, recreational vehicle, fixed rate and revolving home equity, and other consumer loans; patient health care financing; real estate loans; indirect and other consumer financing; personal mortgage banking; consumer installment lending; and consumer debit and credit bank cards, as well as provides online banking services.

Featured Article: What is a conference call?



Receive News & Ratings for Commerce Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commerce Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.