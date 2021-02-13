Commerce Energy Group (OTCMKTS:CMNR) vs. Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE) Head to Head Survey

Commerce Energy Group (OTCMKTS:CMNR) and Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Commerce Energy Group alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Commerce Energy Group and Azure Power Global, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Commerce Energy Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Azure Power Global 0 1 4 0 2.80

Azure Power Global has a consensus target price of $35.00, suggesting a potential downside of 2.56%. Given Azure Power Global’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Azure Power Global is more favorable than Commerce Energy Group.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

64.9% of Azure Power Global shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.9% of Commerce Energy Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Commerce Energy Group and Azure Power Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Commerce Energy Group N/A N/A N/A Azure Power Global -14.74% -4.80% -1.01%

Volatility & Risk

Commerce Energy Group has a beta of -10.96, meaning that its share price is 1,196% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Azure Power Global has a beta of 0.84, meaning that its share price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Commerce Energy Group and Azure Power Global’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Commerce Energy Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Azure Power Global $171.90 million 10.04 -$30.00 million ($0.47) -76.43

Commerce Energy Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Azure Power Global.

Summary

Azure Power Global beats Commerce Energy Group on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Commerce Energy Group

Commerce Energy Group Inc. through its subsidiaries provides electric power and natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial and institutional customers in California, Pennsylvania, Michigan, Maryland, New Jersey, Texas, Florida, Georgia, Nevada, and Ohio. The company was founded in 1997 and is based in Costa Mesa, California.

About Azure Power Global

Azure Power Global Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, ownership, operation, maintenance, and management of solar power plants in India. It generates solar energy based on long-term contracts with Indian government energy distribution companies, as well as other non-governmental energy distribution companies and commercial customers. As of March 31, 2020, the company operated 43 utility scale projects and various commercial rooftop projects with a combined rated capacity of 1,808 MW. Azure Power Global Limited was founded in 2008 and is based in New Delhi, India.

Receive News & Ratings for Commerce Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commerce Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.