Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS:CMWAY) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS:CMWAY) from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $76.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Commonwealth Bank of Australia is engaged in providing integrated financial services including retail banking, premium banking, business banking, institutional banking, funds management, superannuation, insurance, investment and sharebroking products and services. Its retail banking services include home loans, credit cards, personal loans, transaction accounts, and demand and term deposits. The company’s business banking products also comprise investment products, employer and employee superannuation products and self-managed super funds. It also offers a full range of commercial products including business loans, equipment and trade finance and rural and agribusiness products. Commonwealth Bank of Australia is headquartered in Sydney, Australia. “

OTCMKTS CMWAY opened at $67.81 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $120.04 billion, a PE ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. Commonwealth Bank of Australia has a twelve month low of $31.00 and a twelve month high of $69.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.67.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $1.143 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 19th. This is a boost from Commonwealth Bank of Australia’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.68. Commonwealth Bank of Australia’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.37%.

About Commonwealth Bank of Australia

Commonwealth Bank of Australia provides integrated financial services in Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. It offers retail, premium, business, and institutional banking; and funds management, insurance, and share-broking products and services. The company operates through five segments: Retail Banking Services, Business and Private Banking, Institutional Banking and Markets, New Zealand, and International Financial Services and Corporate Centre.

