Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS:CMWAY) vs. Summit State Bank (NASDAQ:SSBI) Head to Head Analysis

Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS:CMWAY) and Summit State Bank (NASDAQ:SSBI) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Dividends

Commonwealth Bank of Australia pays an annual dividend of $1.35 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. Summit State Bank pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. Commonwealth Bank of Australia pays out 50.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Summit State Bank has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Summit State Bank is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Commonwealth Bank of Australia and Summit State Bank, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Commonwealth Bank of Australia 0 0 0 0 N/A Summit State Bank 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Commonwealth Bank of Australia and Summit State Bank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Commonwealth Bank of Australia N/A N/A N/A Summit State Bank 24.21% N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

Commonwealth Bank of Australia has a beta of 0.98, suggesting that its share price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Summit State Bank has a beta of 0.82, suggesting that its share price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Commonwealth Bank of Australia and Summit State Bank’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Commonwealth Bank of Australia $23.09 billion 5.20 $6.47 billion $2.68 25.30 Summit State Bank $32.66 million 2.78 $6.48 million N/A N/A

Commonwealth Bank of Australia has higher revenue and earnings than Summit State Bank.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.1% of Commonwealth Bank of Australia shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 14.3% of Summit State Bank shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

About Commonwealth Bank of Australia

Commonwealth Bank of Australia provides integrated financial services in Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. It offers retail, premium, business, and institutional banking; and funds management, insurance, and share-broking products and services. The company operates through five segments: Retail Banking Services, Business and Private Banking, Institutional Banking and Markets, New Zealand, and International Financial Services and Corporate Centre. It offers transaction and savings accounts, term deposits, personal and business loans, credit cards, insurance products, international payment, and private banking services, as well as home, car, and personal loans. The company also provides advisory services for high net worth individuals; equities trading and margin lending services; debt capital, transaction banking, working capital, and risk management services; and merchant, international and foreign exchange, and risk management services. It operates through 1,118 branches and 3,542 ATMs. The company was founded in 1911 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

About Summit State Bank

Summit State Bank provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses primarily in Sonoma County, California. It offers personal and business checking, money market, sweep, savings, and demand accounts; time certificates of deposit; and specialized deposit accounts, such as professional, small business packaged, tiered, individual retirement, and other retirement plan accounts. The company also provides loans, including commercial loans and leases; lines of credit; commercial real estate, small business administration, residential mortgage, and construction loans; and home equity lines of credit, as well as term loans, credit lines to individuals, equipment loans, and business lines of credit. Its loan products also comprise loans for accounts receivable and inventory financing, loans to agriculture-related businesses, and equipment and expansion financing programs. In addition, the company provides Internet and telephone banking; and other services, such as banking by appointment, online banking, direct payroll and social security deposits, letters of credit, access to national automated teller machine networks, courier, safe deposit boxes, night depository facilities, notary, travelers checks, lockbox, and banking by mail. Further, it offers cash management and electronic bill payment services. The company operates through five depository offices located in Santa Rosa, Rohnert Park, Healdsburg, and Petaluma, as well as loan production offices in Roseville, California and Scottsdale, Arizona. Summit State Bank was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Santa Rosa, California.

