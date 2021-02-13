Community Capital Management Inc. Makes New $503,000 Investment in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Community Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 14,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $503,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BSX. CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 84.7% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 833 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 30.8% in the third quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 21,919 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $838,000 after buying an additional 5,158 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 17.0% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 16,894 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $649,000 after buying an additional 2,454 shares in the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the third quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Coastline Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 25.7% in the third quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 11,310 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 2,310 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.70% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP David A. Pierce sold 11,317 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $430,046.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 46,584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.53, for a total value of $1,561,961.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 83,092 shares of company stock worth $2,881,673. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BSX shares. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Boston Scientific from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Boston Scientific in a report on Monday, February 1st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup reduced their price target on Boston Scientific from $46.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Boston Scientific from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Boston Scientific from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Boston Scientific presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.54.

BSX opened at $38.39 on Friday. Boston Scientific Co. has a 12 month low of $24.10 and a 12 month high of $43.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market cap of $54.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.29.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.08). Boston Scientific had a net margin of 36.59% and a return on equity of 11.77%. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

Boston Scientific Profile

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

