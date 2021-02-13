Community Capital Management Inc. Purchases New Holdings in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG)

Community Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,312,000. Asbury Automotive Group comprises approximately 1.6% of Community Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ABG. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Asbury Automotive Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its position in Asbury Automotive Group by 142.8% in the 3rd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Asbury Automotive Group by 281.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Asbury Automotive Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group during the 3rd quarter worth $121,000.

In related news, CEO David W. Hult sold 25,000 shares of Asbury Automotive Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.29, for a total transaction of $4,057,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,914,906.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Juanita T. James sold 750 shares of Asbury Automotive Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.80, for a total transaction of $123,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,098,062.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,477 shares of company stock valued at $4,300,238 over the last ninety days. 1.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ABG. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $170.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Asbury Automotive Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Truist increased their price target on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $130.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Asbury Automotive Group in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $133.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.88.

NYSE ABG opened at $157.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.75. The company’s fifty day moving average is $154.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.15. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.74 and a 52-week high of $269.28.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $4.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. Asbury Automotive Group had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 29.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.53 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. will post 12.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Asbury Automotive Group Company Profile

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

