Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (NYSE:CBD) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.46 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (NYSE:CBD) to report earnings per share of $0.46 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição’s earnings. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição will report full-year earnings of $0.78 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.71 to $0.85. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.05 to $1.10. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição.

NYSE:CBD opened at $16.45 on Wednesday. Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição has a 1 year low of $9.39 and a 1 year high of $20.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.39, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.13.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its stake in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 945,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,542,000 after acquiring an additional 76,007 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 449,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,437,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares in the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição in the fourth quarter valued at about $190,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição in the fourth quarter valued at about $313,000.

About Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição

Companhia Brasileira de DistribuiÃ§Ã£o engages in the retail of food, clothing, home appliances, electronics, and other products through its chain of hypermarkets, supermarkets, specialized stores, and department stores in Brazil. The company operates in Food Retail, and Cash and Carry segments. The Food Retail segment sells non-perishables, beverages, fruits, vegetables, meat, breads, cold cuts, dairy products, cleaning products, disposable products, and personal care products; and home appliances and other non-food products, such as clothing and baby items, shoes and accessories, household articles, books, magazines, CDs and DVDs, stationery, toys, sports and camping gears, furniture, mobile phones, mattresses, pet products, and gardening equipment and tools, as well as electronic products, including personal computers, software, computer accessories, and sound and image systems.

