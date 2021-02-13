Compañía Cervecerías Unidas (NYSE:CCU) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas (NYSE:CCU) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $20.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S. A. (CCU) has successfully positioned itself as a Chilean multinational beverage company, with diversified businesses and operations focused on the Southern Cone of South America. CCU is active in the beer industry in Chile, where it operates the country’s leading brewery, and in Argentina, where it holds third place in the market. In the non-alcoholic beverages sector, it is Chile’s second-largest bottler of carbonated beverages and the leader in the mineral water market. It has winemaking operations in Argentina and in Chile. “

Get Compañía Cervecerías Unidas alerts:

Separately, HSBC raised Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th.

Shares of CCU stock opened at $17.69 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.96 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.27. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas has a 12-month low of $10.72 and a 12-month high of $18.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 55.7% during the 4th quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 6,000,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,205,000 after buying an additional 2,146,967 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,070,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,542,000 after purchasing an additional 94,486 shares in the last quarter. Discerene Group LP purchased a new position in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,899,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 377,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,891,000 after purchasing an additional 4,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 249,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,241,000 after purchasing an additional 24,754 shares in the last quarter. 16.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas Company Profile

CompaÃ±Ã­a CervecerÃ­as Unidas SA operates as a beverage company principally in Chile, Argentina, Uruguay, Paraguay, Colombia, and Bolivia. The company operates through three segments: Chile, International Business, and Wine. It produces and sells alcoholic and non-alcoholic beer under proprietary and licensed brands, as well as distributes Pernod Ricard products in non-supermarket retail stores.

Recommended Story: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Compañía Cervecerías Unidas (CCU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Compañía Cervecerías Unidas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compañía Cervecerías Unidas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.