Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “COMPAÑÍA DE MINAS BUENAVENTURA is a leading mining company producing precious metals and holding mining rights in Peru. Since its inception in 1953, Buenaventura has focused on exploration and exploitation activities both by its own and through joint ventures. Buenaventura also is an important shareholder of Minera Yanacocha S.R.L., one of the leading gold producers in Latin America. “

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th.

NYSE BVN opened at $10.27 on Tuesday. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. has a 52-week low of $5.12 and a 52-week high of $14.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.14 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.08 and a 200-day moving average of $12.12.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. TSP Capital Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 1,090,846 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $13,297,000 after purchasing an additional 20,746 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 1.1% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,324,956 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $28,411,000 after purchasing an additional 25,730 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 1.4% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 56,700 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 19.6% in the third quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 16,112 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 2,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 37.0% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 120,819 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,476,000 after purchasing an additional 32,660 shares during the last quarter.

About Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A.

CompaÃ±Ã­a de Minas Buenaventura SAA., a precious metals company, engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper metals in Peru, the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company operates four operating mining units, including Uchucchacua, Orcopampa, Julcani, and Tambomayo in Peru; and San Gabriel, a mining unit under development stage.

