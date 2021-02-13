Comparing Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF) & Oaktree Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:OACB)

Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF) and Oaktree Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:OACB) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

54.6% of Bain Capital Specialty Finance shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of Bain Capital Specialty Finance shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Bain Capital Specialty Finance and Oaktree Acquisition Corp. II’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bain Capital Specialty Finance $197.95 million 4.45 $98.08 million $1.64 8.32 Oaktree Acquisition Corp. II N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Bain Capital Specialty Finance has higher revenue and earnings than Oaktree Acquisition Corp. II.

Profitability

This table compares Bain Capital Specialty Finance and Oaktree Acquisition Corp. II’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bain Capital Specialty Finance -4.91% 8.56% 3.25% Oaktree Acquisition Corp. II N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Bain Capital Specialty Finance and Oaktree Acquisition Corp. II, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bain Capital Specialty Finance 1 4 1 0 2.00 Oaktree Acquisition Corp. II 0 0 0 0 N/A

Bain Capital Specialty Finance currently has a consensus target price of $10.92, indicating a potential downside of 20.02%. Given Bain Capital Specialty Finance’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Bain Capital Specialty Finance is more favorable than Oaktree Acquisition Corp. II.

Summary

Bain Capital Specialty Finance beats Oaktree Acquisition Corp. II on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bain Capital Specialty Finance

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. operates as a business development company (BDC) specializing in direct loans to middle-market companies. The fund seeks to invest in senior investments with a first or second lien on collateral, senior first lien, stretch senior, senior second lien, unitranche, mezzanine debt, junior securities, other junior investments, and secondary purchases of assets or portfolios that primarily consist of middle-market corporate debt. It typically invests in companies with EBITDA between $10 million and $150 million.

About Oaktree Acquisition Corp. II

Oaktree Acquisition Corp. II intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

