Comparing Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT) & MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA)

Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT) and MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

65.5% of Universal Health Realty Income Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.4% of MFA Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.9% of Universal Health Realty Income Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.8% of MFA Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Universal Health Realty Income Trust and MFA Financial’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Universal Health Realty Income Trust $77.16 million 11.33 $18.96 million N/A N/A MFA Financial $581.73 million 3.08 $378.12 million $0.77 5.13

MFA Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Universal Health Realty Income Trust.

Dividends

Universal Health Realty Income Trust pays an annual dividend of $2.78 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.4%. MFA Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.30 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.6%. MFA Financial pays out 39.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Universal Health Realty Income Trust has increased its dividend for 24 consecutive years and MFA Financial has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Volatility & Risk

Universal Health Realty Income Trust has a beta of 0.75, meaning that its stock price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MFA Financial has a beta of 1.65, meaning that its stock price is 65% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Universal Health Realty Income Trust and MFA Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Universal Health Realty Income Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A MFA Financial 0 4 2 0 2.33

MFA Financial has a consensus target price of $5.00, indicating a potential upside of 26.58%. Given MFA Financial’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe MFA Financial is more favorable than Universal Health Realty Income Trust.

Profitability

This table compares Universal Health Realty Income Trust and MFA Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Universal Health Realty Income Trust 26.33% 11.88% 4.15% MFA Financial -118.04% 11.32% 3.11%

Summary

Universal Health Realty Income Trust beats MFA Financial on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Universal Health Realty Income Trust Company Profile

Universal Health Realty Income Trust, a real estate investment trust, invests in healthcare and human service related facilities including acute care hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, sub-acute care facilities, medical/office buildings, free-standing emergency departments and childcare centers. We have investments in seventy-one properties located in twenty states, including two that are currently under construction.

MFA Financial Company Profile

MFA Financial, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company invests in residential mortgage assets, including non-agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS), agency MBS, and credit risk transfer securities; residential whole loans, including purchased performing loans, purchased credit impaired, and non-performing loans; and mortgage servicing rights related assets. The company has elected to be taxed as a REIT and would not be subject to federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. MFA Financial, Inc. was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

