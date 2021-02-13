Compugroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA (COP.F) (ETR:COP) PT Set at €71.00 by Baader Bank

Compugroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA (COP.F) (ETR:COP) has been assigned a €71.00 ($83.53) price objective by stock analysts at Baader Bank in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Baader Bank’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 13.31% from the company’s previous close.

COP has been the topic of several other reports. Warburg Research set a €87.00 ($102.35) target price on Compugroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA (COP.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Berenberg Bank set a €85.00 ($100.00) price target on Compugroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA (COP.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €88.00 ($103.53) price target on Compugroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA (COP.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th.

ETR COP opened at €79.80 ($93.88) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.36, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Compugroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA has a 12 month low of €46.50 ($54.71) and a 12 month high of €85.40 ($100.47). The firm’s 50-day moving average is €80.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is €77.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion and a P/E ratio of 54.10.

About Compugroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA (COP.F)

Compugroup Medical SE & Co KGaA develops and sells software and information technology services for the healthcare sector worldwide. It operates in four segments: Ambulatory Information Systems (AIS), Pharmacy Information Systems (PCS), Hospital Information Systems (HIS), and Consumer & Health Management Information Systems (CHS).

