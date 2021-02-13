Computer Modelling Group Ltd. (CMG.TO) (TSE:CMG) Price Target Raised to C$6.00

Computer Modelling Group Ltd. (CMG.TO) (TSE:CMG) had its price target boosted by Canaccord Genuity from C$5.00 to C$6.00 in a report published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Computer Modelling Group Ltd. (CMG.TO) from C$5.00 to C$6.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th.

CMG opened at C$6.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$512.22 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.31. Computer Modelling Group Ltd. has a 52 week low of C$3.42 and a 52 week high of C$8.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$5.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$5.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.45.

Computer Modelling Group Ltd. (CMG.TO) (TSE:CMG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.05 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$17.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$16.30 million. Equities analysts expect that Computer Modelling Group Ltd. will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Kenneth Michael Dedeluk sold 8,500 shares of Computer Modelling Group Ltd. (CMG.TO) stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.50, for a total value of C$46,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 932,900 shares in the company, valued at C$5,130,950. Also, Senior Officer Long X. Nghiem sold 10,000 shares of Computer Modelling Group Ltd. (CMG.TO) stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.96, for a total value of C$49,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 710,560 shares in the company, valued at C$3,523,667.04. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 41,000 shares of company stock worth $221,590.

Computer Modelling Group Ltd. (CMG.TO) Company Profile

Computer Modelling Group Ltd., a computer software technology company, develops and licenses reservoir simulation software in Canada. The company offers CMOST AI, an intelligent optimization and analysis tool that offers solution for its reservoir by combining statistical analysis, machine learning, and non-biased data interpretation; IMEX, a black oil simulator that is used to model primary and secondary oil recovery processes in conventional and unconventional oil/gas reservoirs; GEM, an equation-of-state reservoir simulator for compositional, chemical, and unconventional reservoir modelling; STARS, a thermal and processes reservoir simulator for the modelling of steam, solvents, air, and chemical recovery processes; and CoFlow, a reservoir and production system modelling software that allows reservoir and production engineers to make informed decisions on large integrated oil and gas projects.

