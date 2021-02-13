Conduit Holdings Limited (CRE.L) (LON:CRE) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Conduit Holdings Limited (CRE.L) (LON:CRE)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $515.00. Conduit Holdings Limited (CRE.L) shares last traded at $513.00, with a volume of 45,464 shares traded.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 499.76.

In other Conduit Holdings Limited (CRE.L) news, insider Trevor Carvey bought 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 125 ($1.63) per share, for a total transaction of £100,000 ($130,650.64).

About Conduit Holdings Limited (CRE.L) (LON:CRE)

Conduit Holdings Limited focuses on underwriting various reinsurance products. It intends to underwrite reinsurance policies in property excess of loss, short and long tail specialty excess of loss, short tail quota share, casualty excess of loss, and casualty quota share classes. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

