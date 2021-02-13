Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $3.87

Shares of Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $3.87 and traded as high as $4.53. Consumer Portfolio Services shares last traded at $4.47, with a volume of 10,597 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Consumer Portfolio Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.33, a current ratio of 27.86 and a quick ratio of 27.86. The firm has a market cap of $100.87 million, a P/E ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 2.57.

In other Consumer Portfolio Services news, VP Mark Creatura sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.05, for a total transaction of $60,750.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 408,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,654,838.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Greg Washer sold 51,976 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.05, for a total transaction of $210,502.80. In the last three months, insiders sold 108,650 shares of company stock worth $440,449. 47.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Consumer Portfolio Services stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS) by 18.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 496,458 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 78,700 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 2.20% of Consumer Portfolio Services worth $2,105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 49.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS)

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. It purchases and services retail automobile contracts originated by franchised automobile dealers and select independent dealers in the sale of new and used automobiles, light trucks, and passenger vans. The company, through its automobile contract purchases, offers indirect financing to the customers of dealers with limited credit histories or past credit problems.

