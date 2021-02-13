Contrasting Athene (NYSE:ATH) and Globe Life (NYSE:GL)

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) and Athene (NYSE:ATH) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, risk and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Globe Life and Athene’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Globe Life 15.38% 10.28% 2.82% Athene N/A 7.94% 0.69%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

72.5% of Globe Life shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.5% of Athene shares are held by institutional investors. 3.8% of Globe Life shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 7.6% of Athene shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Globe Life has a beta of 1.13, indicating that its share price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Athene has a beta of 1.61, indicating that its share price is 61% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Globe Life and Athene, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Globe Life 1 2 2 0 2.20 Athene 0 2 7 0 2.78

Globe Life presently has a consensus price target of $97.60, indicating a potential upside of 3.81%. Athene has a consensus price target of $48.22, indicating a potential upside of 6.76%. Given Athene’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Athene is more favorable than Globe Life.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Globe Life and Athene’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Globe Life $4.53 billion 2.17 $760.79 million N/A N/A Athene $16.26 billion 0.53 $2.17 billion $6.94 6.51

Athene has higher revenue and earnings than Globe Life.

Summary

Athene beats Globe Life on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Globe Life

Globe Life Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments. It offers whole life, term life, and other life insurance products; and medicare supplement and supplemental health insurance, such as critical illness and accident plans. The company was formerly known as Torchmark Corporation and changed its name to Globe Life Inc. in August 2019. Globe Life Inc. was incorporated in 1979 and is headquartered in McKinney, Texas.

About Athene

Athene Holding Ltd., a retirement services company, issues, reinsures, and acquires retirement savings products for individuals and institutions in the United States and Bermuda. The company provides annuity retirement solutions to its policyholders; and reinsures multi-year guaranteed annuities, fixed indexed annuities, traditional one-year guarantee fixed deferred annuities, immediate annuities, and institutional products. It also offers funding agreements and group annuities. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.

