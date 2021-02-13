Contrasting ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV) & GATX (NYSE:GATX)

ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV) and GATX (NYSE:GATX) are both mid-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

Get ModivCare alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for ModivCare and GATX, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ModivCare 0 0 0 0 N/A GATX 0 2 2 0 2.50

GATX has a consensus target price of $81.25, suggesting a potential downside of 17.87%. Given GATX’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe GATX is more favorable than ModivCare.

Risk & Volatility

ModivCare has a beta of 0.71, indicating that its stock price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GATX has a beta of 1.04, indicating that its stock price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

99.1% of ModivCare shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.5% of ModivCare shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.0% of GATX shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares ModivCare and GATX’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ModivCare 2.40% 24.20% 12.07% GATX 14.96% 9.01% 1.97%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares ModivCare and GATX’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ModivCare $1.51 billion 1.68 $970,000.00 $1.65 108.20 GATX $1.39 billion 2.48 $211.20 million $5.51 17.95

GATX has lower revenue, but higher earnings than ModivCare. GATX is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ModivCare, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

GATX beats ModivCare on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

ModivCare Company Profile

ModivCare Inc., a technology-enabled healthcare services company, provides a suite of integrated supportive care solutions for public and private payors and patients. It offers non-emergency medical transportation services for Medicaid or Medicare eligible members, whose limited mobility or financial resources hinder their ability to access necessary healthcare and social services. The company also provides in-home care optimization services, including comprehensive health assessments through a network of community-based clinicians and a fleet of mobile health clinics. The company was formerly known as The Providence Service Corporation and changed its name to ModivCare Inc. in January 2021.The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

GATX Company Profile

GATX Corporation leases, operates, manages, and remarkets assets in the rail and marine markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Rail North America, Rail International, Portfolio Management, and American Steamship Company (ASC). It leases tank and freight railcars, and locomotives for petroleum, chemical, food/agriculture, and transportation industries. The company also offers services, including the interior cleaning of railcars, the routine maintenance and repair of car body and safety appliances, regulatory compliance works, wheelset replacements, interior blast and lining operations, exterior blast and painting, and car stenciling. In addition, it leases aircraft spare engines and liquefied gas-carrying vessels, as well as manages portfolios of assets for third parties. Further, the company operates a fleet of vessels that provide waterborne transportation of dry bulk commodities, such as iron ore, coal, limestone aggregates, and metallurgical limestone for the steel making, automobile manufacturing, electricity generation, and non-residential construction markets. As of December 31, 2019, it operated a fleet of approximately 147,000 railcars; 601 four-axle and 28 six-axle locomotives; and 11 vessels. The company was founded in 1898 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

Receive News & Ratings for ModivCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ModivCare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.