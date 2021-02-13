Contrasting Rosehill Resources (OTCMKTS:ROSEQ) & SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD)

Rosehill Resources (OTCMKTS:ROSEQ) and SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Get Rosehill Resources alerts:

This table compares Rosehill Resources and SandRidge Energy’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rosehill Resources $302.28 million 0.01 $8.41 million N/A N/A SandRidge Energy $266.85 million 0.71 -$449.30 million N/A N/A

Rosehill Resources has higher revenue and earnings than SandRidge Energy.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Rosehill Resources shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 30.4% of SandRidge Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 84.5% of Rosehill Resources shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.5% of SandRidge Energy shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Rosehill Resources and SandRidge Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rosehill Resources N/A N/A N/A SandRidge Energy -364.22% -4.82% -2.93%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Rosehill Resources and SandRidge Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rosehill Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A SandRidge Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Rosehill Resources beats SandRidge Energy on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Rosehill Resources Company Profile

Rosehill Resources Inc. is an oil and gas exploration company. Its principally producing assets located in Texas and New Mexico and its investment activity will be focused on the Delaware Basin portion of the Permian Basin. Rosehill Resources Inc., formerly known as KLR Energy Acquisition Corp., is based in Houston, United States.

SandRidge Energy Company Profile

SandRidge Energy, Inc. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily in the Mid-Continent and North Park Basin of the United States. As of December 31, 2019, it had 1,013 net producing wells; and approximately 511,000 net acres under lease, as well as total estimated proved reserves of 89.9 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. On May 16, 2016, SandRidge Energy, Inc. and its direct and indirect subsidiaries filed voluntary petitions for reorganization under Chapter 11 of the United States Bankruptcy Code in the United States Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Rosehill Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rosehill Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.