Contrasting RumbleON (NASDAQ:RMBL) and Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI)

RumbleON (NASDAQ:RMBL) and Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares RumbleON and Computer Programs and Systems’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RumbleON $840.63 million 0.12 -$45.18 million ($36.60) -1.25 Computer Programs and Systems $274.63 million 1.60 $19.70 million $1.43 21.17

Computer Programs and Systems has lower revenue, but higher earnings than RumbleON. RumbleON is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Computer Programs and Systems, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

20.4% of RumbleON shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 74.1% of Computer Programs and Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.7% of RumbleON shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.3% of Computer Programs and Systems shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for RumbleON and Computer Programs and Systems, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score RumbleON 0 0 2 0 3.00 Computer Programs and Systems 0 4 3 0 2.43

RumbleON currently has a consensus price target of $55.50, suggesting a potential upside of 21.52%. Computer Programs and Systems has a consensus price target of $29.00, suggesting a potential downside of 4.20%. Given RumbleON’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe RumbleON is more favorable than Computer Programs and Systems.

Risk & Volatility

RumbleON has a beta of 3.1, meaning that its share price is 210% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Computer Programs and Systems has a beta of 0.67, meaning that its share price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares RumbleON and Computer Programs and Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RumbleON -7.30% -353.94% -31.60% Computer Programs and Systems 8.33% 11.75% 6.63%

Summary

Computer Programs and Systems beats RumbleON on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

RumbleON Company Profile

RumbleON, Inc., a development stage company, provides an e-commerce platform that facilitates consumers and dealers to buy, sell, trade, and finance pre-owned recreation vehicles. It primarily focuses on pre-owned Harley-Davidson motorcycles and other powersports. The company also provides third-party financing services. The company was formerly known as Smart Server, Inc. and changed its name to RumbleON, Inc. in February 2017. RumbleON, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Irving, Texas.

Computer Programs and Systems Company Profile

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. provides healthcare information technology solutions and services in the United States and the Caribbean nation of St. Maarten. Its software systems include patient management software that enables a hospital to identify a patient at various points in the healthcare delivery system, as well as to collect and maintain patient information throughout the process of patient care; and financial accounting software, which offers business office applications to track and coordinate information needed for managerial decision-making. The company also provides clinical software that automates record keeping and reporting for various clinical functions; patient care applications; and enterprise applications that support its products for use in various areas of the hospital. In addition, it offers Centriq, an intuitive user interface to centralize data from various care areas that provide the end user with a tool to view past and present patient information. Further, the company provides software solutions that promote data-driven clinical and financial outcomes for customers in the post-acute care industry; software application support, hardware maintenance, and education and related services; post-acute care support and maintenance services; revenue cycle management products and services, consulting and business management services, and managed information technology services; patient engagement and empowerment technology solutions; and system implementation and training services. It serves community hospitals and physician clinics, skilled nursing and assisted living facilities, and small specialty hospitals. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Mobile, Alabama.

