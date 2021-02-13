CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) Expected to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $1.36 Per Share

CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of CoreSite Realty in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 9th. KeyCorp analyst J. Sadler forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $1.36 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp also issued estimates for CoreSite Realty’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.41 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.38 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.41 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.48 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.50 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.44 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.49 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.91 EPS.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.86). The company had revenue of $154.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.71 million. CoreSite Realty had a return on equity of 51.47% and a net margin of 13.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on COR. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of CoreSite Realty in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of CoreSite Realty from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of CoreSite Realty from $161.00 to $156.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 5th. Cowen upgraded shares of CoreSite Realty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $132.00 to $152.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CoreSite Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. CoreSite Realty presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.33.

NYSE COR opened at $123.07 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.41. CoreSite Realty has a 12 month low of $90.07 and a 12 month high of $141.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $125.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.63. The stock has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a PE ratio of 61.23, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.23.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a $1.23 dividend. This is a boost from CoreSite Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.22. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. CoreSite Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 96.47%.

In related news, SVP Brian Warren sold 4,950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.03, for a total value of $628,798.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,425,236.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of CoreSite Realty by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,080,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $511,227,000 after purchasing an additional 185,036 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of CoreSite Realty by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,354,045 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $279,850,000 after purchasing an additional 416,766 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of CoreSite Realty by 246.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,717,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $206,460,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221,347 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of CoreSite Realty by 59.1% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 764,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $90,839,000 after purchasing an additional 283,977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reaves W H & Co. Inc. raised its position in CoreSite Realty by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. now owns 763,091 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $90,716,000 after buying an additional 173,779 shares during the last quarter. 95.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center, cloud access and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,375 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads.

