Cormac McCarthy Acquires 800 Shares of DCC plc (DCC.L) (LON:DCC) Stock

DCC plc (DCC.L) (LON:DCC) insider Cormac McCarthy acquired 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 5,710 ($74.60) per share, with a total value of £45,680 ($59,681.21).

LON:DCC opened at GBX 5,882 ($76.85) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 5,589.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 5,864.10. DCC plc has a 52 week low of GBX 3,463 ($45.24) and a 52 week high of GBX 7,518 ($98.22). The stock has a market capitalization of £5.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.24.

DCC has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on DCC plc (DCC.L) from GBX 7,393 ($96.59) to GBX 7,569 ($98.89) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 7,450 ($97.33) price objective on shares of DCC plc (DCC.L) in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 7,126.22 ($93.10).

DCC plc provides sales, marketing, and support services worldwide. The company's DCC LPG segment sells and markets liquefied petroleum gas (LPG). This segment serves approximately 0.7 million customers. Its DCC Retail & Oil segment markets, sells, and retails transport and commercial fuels, heating oils, and related products and services; operates retail petrol stations; resells fuel cards; distributes oil; and provides inbound logistics, storage and filling, and outbound logistics services.

