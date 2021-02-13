Cormark Increases Titanium Transportation Group Inc. (TTR.V) (CVE:TTR) Price Target to C$5.25

Titanium Transportation Group Inc. (TTR.V) (CVE:TTR) had its target price raised by Cormark from C$3.25 to C$5.25 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark also issued estimates for Titanium Transportation Group Inc. (TTR.V)’s FY2020 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.05 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.07 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.26 EPS.

Shares of TTR stock opened at C$3.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$138.76 million and a PE ratio of 34.45. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$2.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.04, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Titanium Transportation Group Inc. has a one year low of C$1.06 and a one year high of C$4.34.

Get Titanium Transportation Group Inc. (TTR.V) alerts:

Titanium Transportation Group Inc. (TTR.V) (CVE:TTR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$52.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$41.90 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Titanium Transportation Group Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Titanium Transportation Group Inc. (TTR.V) Company Profile

Titanium Transportation Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides asset-based transportation and logistics services in North America. It operates through two segments, Truck Transportation and Logistics. The Truck Transportation segment provides pickup and delivery of general merchandise by long-haul, dedicated, and local trucking services through various trailer types, including 53' dry vans, flatbeds, step-decks, heavy axle trailers, and other specialty equipment.

Featured Article: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Receive News & Ratings for Titanium Transportation Group Inc. (TTR.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Titanium Transportation Group Inc. (TTR.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.