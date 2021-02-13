Corner Growth Acquisition (OTCMKTS:COOLU) Trading Down 1.1%

Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:COOLU)’s stock price dropped 1.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $10.55 and last traded at $10.63. Approximately 127,830 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 259,019 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.75.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.56.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of COOLU. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in Corner Growth Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth approximately $370,000. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new position in Corner Growth Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth approximately $517,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new position in Corner Growth Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth approximately $528,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Corner Growth Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $101,000. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Corner Growth Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $5,225,000.

