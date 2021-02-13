Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. reduced its position in Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) by 89.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,029 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 100,477 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Cornerstone OnDemand were worth $530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rivulet Capital LLC increased its holdings in Cornerstone OnDemand by 3.5% in the third quarter. Rivulet Capital LLC now owns 4,205,650 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $152,917,000 after buying an additional 141,800 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Cornerstone OnDemand by 34.3% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,034,991 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,632,000 after buying an additional 264,217 shares during the last quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors increased its holdings in Cornerstone OnDemand by 74.8% in the third quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 857,166 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,167,000 after buying an additional 366,850 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 3.3% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 727,210 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,441,000 after purchasing an additional 22,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 16.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 468,132 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,427,000 after purchasing an additional 66,464 shares during the last quarter. 79.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cornerstone OnDemand alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on CSOD. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Cornerstone OnDemand from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Cornerstone OnDemand from $39.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Barclays upped their target price on Cornerstone OnDemand from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cornerstone OnDemand from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.36.

Shares of NASDAQ CSOD opened at $47.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.98. The company has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of -92.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.37. Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.22 and a 12-month high of $59.54.

In other news, CFO Patricia Coughlin sold 7,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.73, for a total transaction of $302,015.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,697 shares in the company, valued at $3,106,342.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Cornerstone OnDemand Company Profile

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides learning and people development solutions through software-as-a-service model worldwide. Its enterprise people development solution comprises four product suites, such as Recruiting Suite that helps organizations to attract, hire, and onboard the right employees; Learning Suite, which provides robust, a modern learning management software to supports compliance, knowledge sharing, and employee-driven development training; Performance Suite that provides tools to manage goal setting, performance reviews, competency assessments, development plans, continuous feedback, compensation management, and succession planning; and HR Suite, which provides an aggregated view of all employee data with workforce planning, self-service management, and compliance reporting capabilities.

Recommended Story: Why is the LIBOR significant?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSOD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD).

Receive News & Ratings for Cornerstone OnDemand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cornerstone OnDemand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.