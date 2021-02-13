Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS) Cut to “Neutral” at Mizuho

Mizuho downgraded shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has $4.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $7.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th.

Get Corvus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $3.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.98. The company has a market cap of $98.22 million, a P/E ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 1.81. Corvus Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $1.01 and a fifty-two week high of $6.88.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 27.7% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 36,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 117.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 17,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Golden Green Inc. purchased a new stake in Corvus Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000. 60.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology therapies. Its lead product candidate is Ciforadenant (CPI-444), an oral, small molecule antagonist of the A2A receptor that is in Phase Ib/2 clinical trial for adenosine, an immune checkpoint.

Read More: What is a stock buyback?

Receive News & Ratings for Corvus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corvus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.