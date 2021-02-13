CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CoStar Group, Inc. provides information services to the commercial real estate industry. Their wide array of digital service offerings includes a leasing marketplace, a selling marketplace, sales comparable information, decision support, contact management, tenant information, property marketing, and industry news. They have three assets that provide a unique foundation for this marketplace: comprehensive national databases; large research department; and large number of participating organizations. “

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on CSGP. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on CoStar Group from $900.00 to $915.00 in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. TheStreet upgraded CoStar Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Truist lifted their price objective on CoStar Group from $850.00 to $1,000.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on CoStar Group from $825.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price target on CoStar Group from $800.00 to $950.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $890.58.

Shares of CoStar Group stock opened at $939.76 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 16.35 and a quick ratio of 16.35. CoStar Group has a 1 year low of $500.24 and a 1 year high of $952.76. The company has a market capitalization of $37.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 126.14 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $903.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $866.94.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CSGP. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of CoStar Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $203,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CoStar Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $220,000. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of CoStar Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $261,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in CoStar Group by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 3,253 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,760,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund boosted its position in CoStar Group by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 1,663 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. 95.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About CoStar Group

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers CoStar Property Professional service that offers inventory of office, industrial, retail, and multifamily, and student housing properties and land.

