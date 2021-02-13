County Bancorp (NASDAQ:ICBK) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of County Bancorp (NASDAQ:ICBK) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “County Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company. It provides a range of consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and industries. The basic services offered by the Bank include demand interest bearing and noninterest bearing accounts, money market deposit accounts, NOW accounts, time deposits, remote merchant deposit capture, Internet banking, cash management services, safe deposit services, credit cards, debit cards, direct deposits, notary services, night depository, cashiers’ checks, drive-in tellers, banking by mail, and the full range of consumer loans, both collateralized and uncollateralized. The Bank also makes secured and unsecured commercial loans, as well as loans secured by residential and commercial real estate, and issues stand-by letters of credit. County Bancorp, Inc. is headquartered in Manitowoc, Wisconsin. “

ICBK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stephens upgraded County Bancorp from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Hovde Group upgraded County Bancorp from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the company from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Maxim Group restated a buy rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of County Bancorp in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $24.90.

Shares of County Bancorp stock opened at $21.37 on Wednesday. County Bancorp has a 12-month low of $13.55 and a 12-month high of $27.08. The stock has a market cap of $133.99 million, a P/E ratio of 35.03 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.85 and its 200-day moving average is $20.41.

County Bancorp (NASDAQ:ICBK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.33. County Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.76% and a net margin of 6.13%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that County Bancorp will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

In other County Bancorp news, insider Mark Andrew Miller sold 13,841 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total transaction of $297,581.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 29,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $629,907. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 24.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ICBK. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in County Bancorp by 115.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 6,076 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of County Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $280,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of County Bancorp by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of County Bancorp by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 237,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,251,000 after purchasing an additional 37,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of County Bancorp by 38.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 22,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 6,223 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.89% of the company’s stock.

County Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Investors Community Bank that provides a range of consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and industries primarily in northeastern and central Wisconsin. It accepts demand interest bearing and noninterest bearing, money market deposit, NOW, checking, and savings accounts, as well as time deposits.

