Cowen Boosts Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) Price Target to $80.00

Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) had its price objective raised by Cowen from $60.00 to $80.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

ESTA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BTIG Research upped their target price on Establishment Labs from $41.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Establishment Labs from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $43.50.

Shares of ESTA opened at $69.49 on Wednesday. Establishment Labs has a 12-month low of $7.56 and a 12-month high of $70.28. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.59. The company has a quick ratio of 5.24, a current ratio of 6.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of -41.12 and a beta of 1.15.

In related news, COO Santos Salvador Dada sold 4,915 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.28, for a total transaction of $134,081.20. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 147,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,020,008.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Quiros Juan Jose Chacon sold 17,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.39, for a total value of $473,172.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 268,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,083,181.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 96,258 shares of company stock worth $3,218,261. 2.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nantahala Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Establishment Labs by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 1,919,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,563,000 after purchasing an additional 11,477 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Establishment Labs by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,501,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,508,000 after acquiring an additional 6,866 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in Establishment Labs in the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,427,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Establishment Labs by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 138,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,223,000 after acquiring an additional 22,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tygh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Establishment Labs in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,785,000. Institutional investors own 54.80% of the company’s stock.

About Establishment Labs

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc, a medical technology company, manufactures and markets medical devices for aesthetic and reconstructive plastic surgery. The company primarily offers silicone gel-filled breast implants under Motiva Implants brand name. It also provides Divina 3D surgical simulation systems to plastic surgeons for use in pre-surgical patient consultations and planning; and distributes Puregraft line of products for autologous adipose tissue harvesting and redistribution.

