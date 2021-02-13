Creative Planning Has $496,000 Position in GW Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:GWPH)

Creative Planning grew its position in GW Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:GWPH) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,302 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in GW Pharmaceuticals were worth $496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals by 25,456.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 134,682 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $22,704,000 after purchasing an additional 134,155 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $231,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in GW Pharmaceuticals by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,317 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its stake in GW Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 18,287 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,780,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Davy Global Fund Management Ltd boosted its stake in GW Pharmaceuticals by 108.5% in the 3rd quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 4,167 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 2,168 shares during the period. 81.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GWPH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. SVB Leerink lowered shares of GW Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Northland Securities cut GW Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective (up from $193.00) on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of GW Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $192.36.

In other GW Pharmaceuticals news, insider Adam D. George sold 675,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.03, for a total transaction of $7,453,456.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,405.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Adam D. George sold 14,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.69, for a total transaction of $171,843.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $404,333.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,366,476 shares of company stock worth $15,098,517. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

GWPH stock opened at $213.93 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -124.38 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a current ratio of 5.13, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $146.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.44. GW Pharmaceuticals plc has a 12 month low of $67.98 and a 12 month high of $217.50.

GW Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics from its proprietary cannabinoid product platform. Its lead product is Epidiolex, an oral medicine for the treatment of refractory childhood epilepsies, Dravet syndrome, and Lennox-Gastaut syndrome, as well as in phase III clinical trials for the treatment of tuberous sclerosis complex.

