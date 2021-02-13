Creative Planning Purchases 2,943 Shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS) by 40.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,188 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,943 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $551,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth about $893,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth about $955,000. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.5% in the third quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 807,382 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,817,000 after acquiring an additional 63,438 shares during the period. Guidance Point Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.2% in the third quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC now owns 25,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,376,000 after acquiring an additional 2,137 shares during the period. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp lifted its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.8% in the third quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 5,315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:VMBS opened at $53.99 on Friday. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $50.77 and a 1-year high of $54.74. The company has a 50-day moving average of $54.06 and a 200 day moving average of $54.08.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 2nd were paid a $0.044 dividend. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 1st.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

