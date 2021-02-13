Creative Planning Raises Holdings in Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR)

Creative Planning increased its position in Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR) by 13.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,121 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,527 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Maxar Technologies were worth $506,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MAXR. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Maxar Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $137,000. Reinhart Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Maxar Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $14,616,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Maxar Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $61,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Maxar Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $682,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Maxar Technologies by 1,192.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 49,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after acquiring an additional 45,806 shares in the last quarter. 70.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE MAXR opened at $50.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $44.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.07. Maxar Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.18 and a 52-week high of $58.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 1.45.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on Maxar Technologies from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Maxar Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $30.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. TD Securities lifted their price target on Maxar Technologies from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Maxar Technologies from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Maxar Technologies from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.44.

Maxar Technologies Company Profile

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure segments. The Earth Intelligence segment offers Earth imagery and radar data solutions, including orthorectified imagery, mosaic, elevation, and information products; and SecureWatch, a subscription offering that provides online access to imagery and geospatial intelligence platform, as well as geospatial information, applications, and analytic services.

