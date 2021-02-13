Creative Planning Reduces Stake in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Creative Planning trimmed its stake in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) by 75.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,247 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,950 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $478,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 126.6% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 423,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,925,000 after buying an additional 236,896 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,500,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,718,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,624,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,029,489,000 after buying an additional 131,558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 1,478.6% during the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 132,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,271,000 after buying an additional 124,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MOH opened at $216.28 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $218.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $201.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.21, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.74. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a one year low of $102.85 and a one year high of $246.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($1.99). Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 43.16% and a net margin of 4.37%. The company had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.73 EPS. Molina Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 12.81 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on MOH shares. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $228.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Molina Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $232.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $213.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $217.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist increased their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $218.54.

About Molina Healthcare

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. The company operates in two segments, Health Plans and Other. As of December 31, 2019, it served approximately 3.3 million members in 14 states and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, who are eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored health care programs.

