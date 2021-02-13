Creative Planning Sells 377,010 Shares of Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT)

Creative Planning decreased its position in Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT) by 77.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 110,727 shares of the company’s stock after selling 377,010 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Oncternal Therapeutics were worth $543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ONCT. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Oncternal Therapeutics by 25.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Oncternal Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $2,041,000. Vigilare Wealth Management bought a new position in Oncternal Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $110,000. Finally, XTX Markets LLC bought a new position in Oncternal Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Oncternal Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 19th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, November 12th.

NASDAQ ONCT opened at $7.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $294.16 million, a P/E ratio of -6.61 and a beta of 1.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.50 and its 200-day moving average is $3.43. Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $1.49 and a one year high of $7.84.

About Oncternal Therapeutics

Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops oncology therapies for the treatment of cancers with critical unmet medical need. The company's product pipeline include cirmtuzumab, a monoclonal antibody designed to inhibit the receptor-tyrosine kinase-like orphan receptor 1 (ROR1) that is in Phase I/II clinical trial in combination with ibrutinib for the treatment of patients with mantle cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and is in Phase Ib clinical trial in combination with paclitaxel for the treatment of women with human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative metastatic or breast cancer.

