Creative Planning Takes $488,000 Position in CBAK Energy Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAT)

Creative Planning acquired a new position in CBAK Energy Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAT) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 96,363 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $488,000.

Separately, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in CBAK Energy Technology in the third quarter worth $70,000. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CBAK Energy Technology alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CBAT opened at $7.44 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $589.00 million, a PE ratio of -49.60 and a beta of 3.60. CBAK Energy Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.36 and a 1 year high of $11.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.10.

CBAK Energy Technology Profile

CBAK Energy Technology, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells lithium batteries in Mainland China, the United States, Europe, Taiwan, Israel, and internationally. Its products are used in various applications, including electric vehicles, such as electric cars, electric buses, and hybrid electric cars and buses; light electric vehicles that include electric bicycles, electric motors, and sight-seeing cars; and electric tools, energy storage, uninterruptible power supply, and other high power applications, as well as cordless power tools.

Read More: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CBAK Energy Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAT).

Receive News & Ratings for CBAK Energy Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBAK Energy Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.