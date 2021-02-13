Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give TOTAL SE (FP.PA) (EPA:FP) a €42.50 Price Target

Credit Suisse Group set a €42.50 ($50.00) price target on TOTAL SE (FP.PA) (EPA:FP) in a research note published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €42.00 ($49.41) price objective on TOTAL SE (FP.PA) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group set a €40.50 ($47.65) target price on TOTAL SE (FP.PA) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €43.00 ($50.59) target price on TOTAL SE (FP.PA) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €42.00 ($49.41) target price on TOTAL SE (FP.PA) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €37.70 ($44.35) target price on TOTAL SE (FP.PA) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €42.58 ($50.09).

Shares of FP opened at €34.98 ($41.15) on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of €35.99 and a 200 day moving average of €33.10. TOTAL SE has a fifty-two week low of €42.22 ($49.67) and a fifty-two week high of €49.33 ($58.04).

About TOTAL SE (FP.PA)

TOTAL SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in oil and natural gas exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries.

