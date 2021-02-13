Credit Suisse Group Boosts The Western Union (NYSE:WU) Price Target to $23.00

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm presently has an “underperform” rating on the credit services provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target suggests a potential downside of 4.13% from the stock’s current price.

WU has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup raised The Western Union from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of The Western Union from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of The Western Union from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of The Western Union in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of The Western Union from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.21.

Shares of NYSE WU opened at $23.99 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $9.86 billion, a PE ratio of 16.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.32. The Western Union has a 12-month low of $17.39 and a 12-month high of $26.60.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The credit services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. The Western Union had a net margin of 12.38% and a negative return on equity of 1,029.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Western Union will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Richard L. Williams sold 15,000 shares of The Western Union stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.92, for a total value of $328,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 129,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,848,438.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Caroline Tsai sold 4,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.70, for a total value of $105,396.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 56,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,230,021.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Western Union by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 383,441 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $8,217,000 after buying an additional 32,603 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of The Western Union during the third quarter worth $221,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of The Western Union by 8.1% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 34,482 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $739,000 after acquiring an additional 2,584 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of The Western Union by 39.0% in the third quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 13,315 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 3,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of The Western Union by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 20,900 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period.

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents. This segment offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through Websites and mobile devices.

