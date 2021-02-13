Credit Suisse Group Downgrades Dialog Semiconductor (OTCMKTS:DLGNF) to Neutral

Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Dialog Semiconductor (OTCMKTS:DLGNF) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Dialog Semiconductor in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser reiterated a buy rating on shares of Dialog Semiconductor in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of Dialog Semiconductor in a research report on Friday, November 6th. DZ Bank reissued a neutral rating on shares of Dialog Semiconductor in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of Dialog Semiconductor in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dialog Semiconductor has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $54.00.

DLGNF opened at $78.80 on Tuesday. Dialog Semiconductor has a 12-month low of $18.75 and a 12-month high of $81.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $61.26 and a 200-day moving average of $49.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.41 and a beta of 1.81.

Dialog Semiconductor Company Profile

Dialog Semiconductor Plc develops and distributes highly integrated, mixed signal integrated circuits (ICs) for personal, portable, hand-held devices, low energy short-range wireless, LED solid-state lighting, and automotive applications worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Custom Mixed Signal, Advanced Mixed Signal, and Connectivity & Audio.

