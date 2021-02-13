Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) Sets New 12-Month High at $126.80

Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $126.80 and last traded at $126.80, with a volume of 5496 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $123.47.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Cree from $65.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Cree from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Cree from $71.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Roth Capital upgraded Cree from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cree from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $122.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Cree has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.27.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 4.33 and a quick ratio of 3.78. The business has a 50 day moving average of $112.40 and a 200 day moving average of $82.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.70 and a beta of 1.43.

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The LED producer reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.01. Cree had a negative return on equity of 5.94% and a negative net margin of 38.54%. The business had revenue of $127.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cree, Inc. will post -1.28 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director John B. Replogle sold 1,722 shares of Cree stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.60, for a total transaction of $178,399.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 61,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,366,012.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas H. Werner sold 10,000 shares of Cree stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.02, for a total value of $910,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 61,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,580,891.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Garner Asset Management Corp grew its stake in Cree by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 6,745 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $714,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Cree by 1.0% in the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,966 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Cree by 5.6% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,071 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Cree by 3.0% in the third quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,550 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Cree by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 27,600 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $2,923,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period.

Cree, Inc provides lighting-class light emitting diode (LED) and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications in the United States, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Wolfspeed and LED Products. The Wolfspeed segment offers silicon carbide (SiC) materials for RF, power switching, gemstones, and other applications.

