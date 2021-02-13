CRH Medical (NYSEAMERICAN:CRHM) Rating Lowered to Outperform at National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial lowered shares of CRH Medical (NYSEAMERICAN:CRHM) to an outperform rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

CRHM has been the subject of several other reports. Acumen Capital reiterated a buy rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of CRH Medical in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Bloom Burton cut CRH Medical to a hold rating and set a $3.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of CRH Medical in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut CRH Medical from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $3.95.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:CRHM opened at $3.87 on Tuesday. CRH Medical has a 52-week low of $0.86 and a 52-week high of $4.25. The stock has a market cap of $277.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.50 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.43.

CRH Medical (NYSEAMERICAN:CRHM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). CRH Medical had a negative return on equity of 3.37% and a negative net margin of 4.12%. The firm had revenue of $30.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.50 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CRH Medical will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ian Webb sold 25,000 shares of CRH Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.90, for a total value of $72,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 129,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $374,390. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard Bear sold 15,000 shares of CRH Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.78, for a total value of $41,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 338,000 shares in the company, valued at $939,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,012 shares of company stock valued at $132,394 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CRH Medical during the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in CRH Medical by 131.5% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 189,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 107,481 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in CRH Medical by 0.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,029,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,141,000 after buying an additional 8,626 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in CRH Medical by 5.2% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,207,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,772,000 after buying an additional 109,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in CRH Medical by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,609,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,079,000 after buying an additional 95,475 shares during the last quarter. 40.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CRH Medical Corporation provides anesthesia services for patients undergoing endoscopic procedures in the United States and Canada. It offers CRH O'Regan system, a single use, disposable, and hemorrhoid banding technology to treat various grades of hemorrhoid. The company also distributes CRH O'Regan system, treatment protocols, and operational and marketing expertise as a turnkey package directly to physicians.

