Critical Analysis: JMP Group (NYSE:JMP) vs. Millennium Healthcare (OTCMKTS:MHCC)

JMP Group (NYSE:JMP) and Millennium Healthcare (OTCMKTS:MHCC) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for JMP Group and Millennium Healthcare, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score JMP Group 0 0 1 0 3.00 Millennium Healthcare 0 0 0 0 N/A

JMP Group currently has a consensus target price of $3.50, suggesting a potential downside of 25.21%. Given JMP Group’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe JMP Group is more favorable than Millennium Healthcare.

Profitability

This table compares JMP Group and Millennium Healthcare’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets JMP Group -23.51% 7.71% 2.04% Millennium Healthcare N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares JMP Group and Millennium Healthcare’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio JMP Group $100.08 million 0.92 -$6.55 million ($0.04) -117.00 Millennium Healthcare N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Millennium Healthcare has lower revenue, but higher earnings than JMP Group.

Volatility and Risk

JMP Group has a beta of 0.95, indicating that its stock price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Millennium Healthcare has a beta of 3.58, indicating that its stock price is 258% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

6.6% of JMP Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 58.7% of JMP Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Millennium Healthcare shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

JMP Group beats Millennium Healthcare on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

JMP Group Company Profile

JMP Group LLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment banking, sales and trading, equity research, and asset management products and services in the United States. The company operates through Broker-Dealer, Asset Management Fee Income, and Investment Income segments. It offers various services, such as underwriting and acting as a placement agent for public and private capital markets raising transactions; and financial advisory services in mergers and acquisitions, restructuring, and other strategic transactions, as well as institutional brokerage services and equity research services. The company is also involved in the management of a range of pooled investment vehicles, including the hedge funds, hedge funds of funds, and collateralized loan obligations. In addition, it engages in investing in public and private securities, and investment funds, as well as other investing activities. The company also provides investment advisory services to business development companies. It serves corporates, institutional clients and investors, and high net-worth individuals. JMP Group LLC was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Millennium Healthcare Company Profile

Millennium Healthcare, Inc. operates as a medical device and healthcare support and services company in the United States. It operates in three segments: Coding, Vascular, and Devices. The company purchases, supplies, and distributes revolutionary medical devices and equipment focused primarily on preventative and diagnostic testing and care through early detection of various medical issues. It also provides physician practice administration services for physician facilities and practices specializing in cardiovascular and vascular procedures. In addition, the company offers support and services comprising medical procedure billing and collection, medical procedure coding, call and message management, and emergency dispatch services. Millennium Healthcare, Inc. was founded in 1994 and is based in Melville, New York.

