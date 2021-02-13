Critical Review: ABCO Energy (OTCMKTS:ABCED) versus Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU)

ABCO Energy (OTCMKTS:ABCED) and Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, risk, valuation, institutional ownership and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares ABCO Energy and Brookfield Business Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ABCO Energy -98.27% N/A -218.01% Brookfield Business Partners -0.43% -1.66% -0.33%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares ABCO Energy and Brookfield Business Partners’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ABCO Energy $2.35 million 0.34 -$1.38 million N/A N/A Brookfield Business Partners $43.03 billion 0.08 $43.00 million $0.62 68.71

Brookfield Business Partners has higher revenue and earnings than ABCO Energy.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for ABCO Energy and Brookfield Business Partners, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ABCO Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A Brookfield Business Partners 0 0 6 0 3.00

Brookfield Business Partners has a consensus price target of $46.80, indicating a potential upside of 9.86%. Given Brookfield Business Partners’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Brookfield Business Partners is more favorable than ABCO Energy.

Risk & Volatility

ABCO Energy has a beta of 1.47, meaning that its share price is 47% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Brookfield Business Partners has a beta of 1.65, meaning that its share price is 65% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

74.4% of Brookfield Business Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.9% of ABCO Energy shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Brookfield Business Partners beats ABCO Energy on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ABCO Energy

ABCO Energy, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an electrical product and services supplier in the United States. The company sells and installs solar photovoltaic electric systems that allow customers to produce power on their residence or business property. It also sells and installs energy efficient lighting products, solar powered street lights, and lighting accessories to residential and commercial customers. In addition, the company offers solar leasing and long term financing programs to its customers, and other marketing and installation organizations. ABCO Energy, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is based in Tucson, Arizona.

About Brookfield Business Partners

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. is a private equity firm specializes in acquisition. The firm typically invests in business services, construction, energy, and industrials sector. It prefers to take majority stake in companies. The firm seeks returns of at least 15% on its investments. Brookfield Business Partners L.P. is based in Hamilton, Bermuda. Brookfield Business Partners L.P. operates as a subsidiary of Brookfield Asset Management Inc.

