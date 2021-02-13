CROAT Market Capitalization Tops $244,841.38 (CROAT)

CROAT (CURRENCY:CROAT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 12th. Over the last week, CROAT has traded 46.6% higher against the dollar. CROAT has a total market capitalization of $244,841.38 and approximately $26.00 worth of CROAT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CROAT coin can now be bought for about $0.0029 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 75.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Beldex (BDX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0799 or 0.00000167 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded down 31.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 34.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CROAT Coin Profile

CROAT is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. CROAT’s total supply is 85,336,016 coins. CROAT’s official Twitter account is @croatcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. CROAT’s official website is croat.cat.

According to CryptoCompare, “Croat is a virtual coin or criptocurrency based on Cryptonote algorithm. Their objective is to create a Catalan product, a tool destined to be used by the people, governed by the people, and that brings benefits directly to the people. Croat was one of the most used and longest lived of the Catalan coins (fiat). Croat is an important part of the historical dentity of the Catalan people. Croat as an altcoin brings the Catalan coin from the past into the future.A tool within everyone’s reach, justified not only by economical needs, but also by historical, cultural and personal ones. More info on Croat's history here. facebook “

Buying and Selling CROAT

CROAT can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CROAT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CROAT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CROAT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

