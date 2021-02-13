CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Sets New 1-Year High at $239.89

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $239.89 and last traded at $238.03, with a volume of 117185 shares. The stock had previously closed at $231.35.

CRWD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on CrowdStrike from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Summit Insights upgraded CrowdStrike from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Barclays lifted their target price on CrowdStrike from $193.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on CrowdStrike from $176.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CrowdStrike currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $198.46.

The company has a market cap of $53.57 billion, a PE ratio of -504.36 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $219.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $158.31.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.23. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 12.79% and a negative net margin of 13.40%. The company had revenue of $232.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share. CrowdStrike’s revenue was up 85.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CrowdStrike news, insider Michael J. Carpenter sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.28, for a total value of $14,328,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Abhishek Maheshwari sold 3,126 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.01, for a total value of $631,483.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,198,423 shares of company stock valued at $223,722,895 in the last three months. 11.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in CrowdStrike by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in CrowdStrike by 57.1% in the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 34.1% during the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 107.7% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. 60.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CrowdStrike Company Profile (NASDAQ:CRWD)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for next-generation endpoint protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 11 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as endpoint security, security and IT operations, and threat intelligence to deliver comprehensive breach protection even against today's most sophisticated attacks.

