Crown Crafts, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWS) Short Interest Update

Crown Crafts, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWS) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 10,000 shares, an increase of 127.3% from the January 14th total of 4,400 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 33,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Crown Crafts by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 492,208 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,544,000 after buying an additional 26,000 shares in the last quarter. Huber Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Crown Crafts by 77.0% in the 3rd quarter. Huber Capital Management LLC now owns 136,264 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $770,000 after buying an additional 59,262 shares in the last quarter. Skylands Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crown Crafts in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $739,000. LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of Crown Crafts by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 71,431 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 10,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Crown Crafts by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 44,048 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 6,271 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRWS stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.77. 31,636 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,112. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.47 million, a P/E ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 3.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.47. Crown Crafts has a 52 week low of $4.13 and a 52 week high of $8.19.

Crown Crafts (NASDAQ:CRWS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The textile maker reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. Crown Crafts had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 15.83%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th.

Separately, DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Crown Crafts from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th.

Crown Crafts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the consumer products industry in the United States and internationally. It provides infant, toddler, and juvenile products, including infant and toddler beddings; blankets and swaddle blankets; nursery and toddler accessories; room dÃ©cors; reusable and disposable bibs; burp cloths; hooded bath towels and washcloths; reusable and disposable placemats, and floor mats; disposable toilet seat covers and changing mats; developmental toys; feeding and care goods; and other infant, toddler, and juvenile soft goods.

