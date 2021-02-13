CryoLife (NYSE:CRY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.17 EPS

CryoLife (NYSE:CRY) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The medical equipment provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.17, Fidelity Earnings reports. CryoLife had a positive return on equity of 1.86% and a negative net margin of 5.45%.

Shares of CRY opened at $24.93 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $968.71 million, a P/E ratio of -65.60, a P/E/G ratio of 161.60 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.84. The company has a current ratio of 4.35, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. CryoLife has a 1-year low of $12.63 and a 1-year high of $30.60.

In other news, CAO Amy Horton sold 6,666 shares of CryoLife stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.78, for a total transaction of $138,519.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 99,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,070,560.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Scott B. Capps sold 8,366 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.34, for a total value of $178,530.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 157,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,350,508.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 31,698 shares of company stock worth $700,368. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CRY shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on CryoLife from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CryoLife from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of CryoLife from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. CryoLife presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.20.

About CryoLife

CryoLife, Inc manufactures, processes, and distributes medical devices and implantable human tissues worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Medical Devices and Preservation Services. It offers BioGlue, a polymer consisting of bovine blood protein and an agent for cross-linking proteins for cardiac, vascular, pulmonary, and general surgical applications; On-X mechanical heart valves; cardiac preservation services; PhotoFix, a bovine pericardial patch; and E-vita OPEN PLUS, a hybrid stent graft system.

