CT Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CTRRF) PT Raised to $15.50

CT Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CTRRF) had its target price raised by stock analysts at Desjardins from $14.50 to $15.50 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Desjardins’ target price suggests a potential upside of 27.72% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of CT Real Estate Investment Trust from $16.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of CT Real Estate Investment Trust from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of CT Real Estate Investment Trust from $16.25 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. CIBC raised their price target on shares of CT Real Estate Investment Trust from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of CT Real Estate Investment Trust from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.42.

CT Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at $12.14 on Thursday. CT Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $8.03 and a 12-month high of $12.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.22.

CT Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX:CRT.UN) is an unincorporated, closed-end real estate investment trust formed to own income-producing commercial properties primarily located in Canada. Its portfolio is comprised of over 350 properties totaling approximately 29 million square feet of GLA, consisting primarily of net leased single-tenant retail properties located across Canada.

