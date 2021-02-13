Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) CFO Sells $86,113.28 in Stock

Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) CFO Mark Andrew Smith sold 352 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.64, for a total transaction of $86,113.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,656,457.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Cummins stock opened at $243.97 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $235.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $221.35. Cummins Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.03 and a 52 week high of $254.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.02, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $5.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.18 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 8.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.56 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 11.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th will be given a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.88%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $235.00 price objective on shares of Cummins in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Cummins from $277.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Cowen lifted their price target on Cummins from $239.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Cummins in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Cummins from $260.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Cummins has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $222.62.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CMI. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cummins by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,031,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,959,361,000 after buying an additional 237,406 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Cummins by 0.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,006,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,681,000 after acquiring an additional 14,651 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Cummins by 5.7% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,225,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,848,000 after acquiring an additional 66,578 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in Cummins by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 927,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,680,000 after acquiring an additional 123,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Cummins by 13.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 760,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,624,000 after acquiring an additional 92,858 shares during the last quarter. 81.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, products worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

