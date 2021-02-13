Cummins (NYSE:CMI) PT Raised to $243.00 at Cowen

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) had its price objective hoisted by Cowen from $239.00 to $243.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

CMI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Cummins from $221.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Cummins from $260.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Cummins from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Cummins from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Cummins from $251.00 to $258.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $222.62.

CMI stock opened at $243.97 on Tuesday. Cummins has a 52-week low of $101.03 and a 52-week high of $254.13. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $235.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $221.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.09.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.62. Cummins had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The business had revenue of $5.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Cummins will post 11.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.88%.

In related news, insider Jill E. Cook sold 2,107 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.67, for a total transaction of $515,519.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,637,475.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Norman Thomas Linebarger sold 8,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.10, for a total transaction of $2,056,143.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 99,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,492,107.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,498 shares of company stock valued at $2,816,552. 1.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cummins by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,031,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,959,361,000 after buying an additional 237,406 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Cummins by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,006,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,681,000 after purchasing an additional 14,651 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Cummins by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,225,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,848,000 after purchasing an additional 66,578 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of Cummins by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 927,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,680,000 after purchasing an additional 123,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Cummins by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 760,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,624,000 after purchasing an additional 92,858 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.07% of the company’s stock.

About Cummins

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, products worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

